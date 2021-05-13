11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to take off from amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), May 13. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Israel Chincio)

