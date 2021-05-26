Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Admiral John Nowell visits Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Vice Adm. John Nowell, Chief of Naval Personnel, speaks with a recruit division commander during a visit to Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    recruit training command
    USN
    U.S. Navy

