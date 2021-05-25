COMUSNAVSO/COMFOURTHFLT Meets Leadership of HMS Medway

210525-N-DB801-0328

MAYPORT, Fla. - (May 25, 2021) -- Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet, right, meets leadership from the British Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Medway (P223), May 25, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

