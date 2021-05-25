Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMUSNAVSO/COMFOURTHFLT Meets Leadership of HMS Medway

    COMUSNAVSO/COMFOURTHFLT Meets Leadership of HMS Medway

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210525-N-DB801-0328
    MAYPORT, Fla. - (May 25, 2021) -- Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet, right, meets leadership from the British Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Medway (P223), May 25, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)  

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 11:02
    Photo ID: 6665723
    VIRIN: 210525-N-DB801-0328
    Resolution: 4874x3481
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMUSNAVSO/COMFOURTHFLT Meets Leadership of HMS Medway, by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Naval Forces Southern Command
    US Fourth Fleet
    HMS Medway

