    Therapy through triathlon: Beyond the Blue

    Therapy through triathlon: Beyond the Blue

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. April Spilde, 22nd Wing Staff Agencies equal opportunity superintendent, poses for a photo with her Iron Man medal April 19, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Spilde shared her story of how she used triathlon to overcome challenges throughout her career as part of McConnell's Beyond the Blue initiative. Beyond the Blue focuses on taking steps to normalize the conversations that surround seeking help. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 10:37
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Therapy through triathlon: Beyond the Blue

    McConnell
    Iron Man
    Resilience
    Beyond the Blue

