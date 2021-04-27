Therapy through triathlon: Beyond the Blue

Master Sgt. April Spilde, 22nd Wing Staff Agencies equal opportunity superintendent, poses for a photo with her Iron Man medal April 19, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Spilde shared her story of how she used triathlon to overcome challenges throughout her career as part of McConnell’s Beyond the Blue initiative. Beyond the Blue focuses on taking steps to normalize the conversations that surround seeking help. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

