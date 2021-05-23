Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations

    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations

    AT SEA

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210524-N-NQ285-1139
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board a CH-53E Super Stallion, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), on the flight deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a personnel transfer, May 23, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 04:13
    Photo ID: 6665260
    VIRIN: 210523-N-NQ285-1139
    Resolution: 4969x3549
    Size: 920.43 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations, by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT