Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations

210524-N-NQ285-1139
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board a CH-53E Super Stallion, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), on the flight deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a personnel transfer, May 23, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 04:13
|Photo ID:
|6665260
|VIRIN:
|210523-N-NQ285-1139
|Resolution:
|4969x3549
|Size:
|920.43 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
