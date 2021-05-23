210524-N-NQ285-1139

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board a CH-53E Super Stallion, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), on the flight deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a personnel transfer, May 23, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 04:13 Photo ID: 6665260 VIRIN: 210523-N-NQ285-1139 Resolution: 4969x3549 Size: 920.43 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations, by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.