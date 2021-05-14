Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven welcomes Harrison, Tenn. native

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven welcomes Harrison, Tenn. native Lt. Christopher Robinson. Robinson graduated the Naval Academy in 2015 and will be joining the N3T watchfloor as the P8 Poseidon Leading Naval Officer where he will be employing Anti-Submarine aerial assets in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 02:09
    Photo ID: 6665200
    VIRIN: 210514-N-DS193-0013
    Resolution: 6104x4360
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: HARRISON, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Submarine Group Seven welcomes Harrison, Tenn. native, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Anti-Submarine Warfare
    Commander
    Tenn.
    Harrison
    Submarine Group Seven
    Submarine Watch Officer

