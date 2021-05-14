Commander, Submarine Group Seven welcomes Harrison, Tenn. native Lt. Christopher Robinson. Robinson graduated the Naval Academy in 2015 and will be joining the N3T watchfloor as the P8 Poseidon Leading Naval Officer where he will be employing Anti-Submarine aerial assets in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

