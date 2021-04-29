U.S. Army North hosts Warrant Officer Working Group Seminar

Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Frank M. Leota speaks to the attendees of the Warrant Officer Working Group seminar, at Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, April 29, 2021. U.S. Army North held the seminar to help warrant officers build a better network throughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Ashlind House/ U.S. Army North)

