Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Frank M. Leota speaks to the attendees of the Warrant Officer Working Group seminar, at Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, April 29, 2021. U.S. Army North held the seminar to help warrant officers build a better network throughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Ashlind House/ U.S. Army North)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 17:42
|Photo ID:
|6664710
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-BW912-1005
|Resolution:
|2994x3818
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army North hosts Warrant Officer Working Group Seminar, by SPC Ashlind House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
