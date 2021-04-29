Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army North hosts Warrant Officer Working Group Seminar

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Spc. Ashlind House 

    U.S. Army North

    Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Frank M. Leota speaks to the attendees of the Warrant Officer Working Group seminar, at Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, April 29, 2021. U.S. Army North held the seminar to help warrant officers build a better network throughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Ashlind House/ U.S. Army North)

    This work, U.S. Army North hosts Warrant Officer Working Group Seminar, by SPC Ashlind House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army
    U.S. Army North

