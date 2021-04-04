Colonel George Sefzik receives his first salute as the commander of the 150th Special Operations Wing during the assumption of command ceremony that took place at Kirtland Air Force Base, April 2021. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 15:05
|Photo ID:
|6664218
|VIRIN:
|210404-Z-VP339-1002
|Resolution:
|1584x2113
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel George Sefzik receives his first salute as the commander of the 150th Special Operations Wing, by A1C Ryan Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
