    Colonel George Sefzik receives his first salute as the commander of the 150th Special Operations Wing

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Sanders 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    Colonel George Sefzik receives his first salute as the commander of the 150th Special Operations Wing during the assumption of command ceremony that took place at Kirtland Air Force Base, April 2021. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sanders)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 15:05
    Photo ID: 6664218
    VIRIN: 210404-Z-VP339-1002
    Resolution: 1584x2113
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel George Sefzik receives his first salute as the commander of the 150th Special Operations Wing, by A1C Ryan Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colonel
    Kirtland
    AOC
    150th

