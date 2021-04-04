Colonel George Sefzik receives his first salute as the commander of the 150th Special Operations Wing during the assumption of command ceremony that took place at Kirtland Air Force Base, April 2021. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 15:05 Photo ID: 6664218 VIRIN: 210404-Z-VP339-1002 Resolution: 1584x2113 Size: 2.4 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colonel George Sefzik receives his first salute as the commander of the 150th Special Operations Wing, by A1C Ryan Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.