Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Ashley Pompa from the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Serving as the command career counselor, Pompa expertly provides career services for 70 permanent party staff and over 250 students. Her meticulous processing of 45 enlistment contracts directly contributed to Navy Total Force retention efforts and resulted in over $450,000 in reenlistment bonuses. In addition, Pompa provides weekly interactions with all staff and the chain of command through career development boards, ensuring that all Sailors are aware of command and Navy programs to help them succeed both professionally and personally. She currently serves as the command Morale Activities Team president and has coordinated three events for over 100 personnel, boosting unit morale during difficult COVID-19 impacts. Pompa flawlessly fulfills her Navy instructor duties as a Block V Warfare and Oceanography instructor within the Navy Aerographer’s Mate “C” school, with an annual throughput of 95 Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 11:56
    Photo ID: 6663785
    VIRIN: 210526-F-BD983-0002
    Resolution: 3966x2724
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT