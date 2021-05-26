Let's give Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Ashley Pompa from the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Serving as the command career counselor, Pompa expertly provides career services for 70 permanent party staff and over 250 students. Her meticulous processing of 45 enlistment contracts directly contributed to Navy Total Force retention efforts and resulted in over $450,000 in reenlistment bonuses. In addition, Pompa provides weekly interactions with all staff and the chain of command through career development boards, ensuring that all Sailors are aware of command and Navy programs to help them succeed both professionally and personally. She currently serves as the command Morale Activities Team president and has coordinated three events for over 100 personnel, boosting unit morale during difficult COVID-19 impacts. Pompa flawlessly fulfills her Navy instructor duties as a Block V Warfare and Oceanography instructor within the Navy Aerographer’s Mate “C” school, with an annual throughput of 95 Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

