COVID vaccine available for ages 12 and up

Lucy Yun, 12, and Eli Yun, 14, pose for a family photo in San Antonio, Texas, May 2, 2021. The siblings, along with their brother Theo, 17, and their mother, U.S. Air Force Col. Heather Yun, Deputy Commander for Medical Services and an infectious disease physician, participated in vaccine trials. The Food and Drug Administration recently expanded the emergency use authorization to include the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years old. (U.S. Army photo by Col. Heather Yun)

