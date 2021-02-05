Lucy Yun, 12, and Eli Yun, 14, pose for a family photo in San Antonio, Texas, May 2, 2021. The siblings, along with their brother Theo, 17, and their mother, U.S. Air Force Col. Heather Yun, Deputy Commander for Medical Services and an infectious disease physician, participated in vaccine trials. The Food and Drug Administration recently expanded the emergency use authorization to include the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years old. (U.S. Army photo by Col. Heather Yun)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 10:21
|Photo ID:
|6663580
|VIRIN:
|210502-A-A4714-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID vaccine available for ages 12 and up, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Based on data, experts encourage vaccines for teens
LEAVE A COMMENT