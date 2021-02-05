Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID vaccine available for ages 12 and up

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Lucy Yun, 12, and Eli Yun, 14, pose for a family photo in San Antonio, Texas, May 2, 2021. The siblings, along with their brother Theo, 17, and their mother, U.S. Air Force Col. Heather Yun, Deputy Commander for Medical Services and an infectious disease physician, participated in vaccine trials. The Food and Drug Administration recently expanded the emergency use authorization to include the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years old. (U.S. Army photo by Col. Heather Yun)

    Based on data, experts encourage vaccines for teens

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center

