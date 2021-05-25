Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd OSS changes command

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.25.2021

    Audience members watch as U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Powers, the new 52nd Operations Support Squadron commander, gives a speech during the 52nd OSS change of command ceremony May 25, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Powers has served as the director of operations for the 480th Fighter Squadron since July 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

