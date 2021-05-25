52nd OSS changes command

Audience members watch as U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Powers, the new 52nd Operations Support Squadron commander, gives a speech during the 52nd OSS change of command ceremony May 25, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Powers has served as the director of operations for the 480th Fighter Squadron since July 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

