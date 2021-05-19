CERKLJE OB KRKI AIR BASE, Slovenia (May 20, 2021) The Slovenian Minister of Defence Matej Tonin speaks with the Slovenian press. U.S. forces and Slovenian armed forces came together at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new airfield. Integrating with Slovenian partners played a crucial role in U.S. training during Astral Knight 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins)

