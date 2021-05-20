Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Build Fort McCoy Troop Projects

    Seabees Build Fort McCoy Troop Projects

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Navy Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Two Five build a gazebo as a troop project at Fort McCoy MWR’s Pineview Recreation Area this week.
    Troop projects allow for excellent training for service members while also saving the installation the costs of labor for construction.
    The Seabees conducted their annual training at Fort McCoy. NMCB25 was stationed on the installation from 1995-2014 until they moved to Port Hueneme, Calif.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Seabees Build Fort McCoy Troop Projects, by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

