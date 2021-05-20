Seabees Build Fort McCoy Troop Projects

U.S. Navy Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Two Five build a gazebo as a troop project at Fort McCoy MWR’s Pineview Recreation Area this week.

Troop projects allow for excellent training for service members while also saving the installation the costs of labor for construction.

The Seabees conducted their annual training at Fort McCoy. NMCB25 was stationed on the installation from 1995-2014 until they moved to Port Hueneme, Calif.

