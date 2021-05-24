Coast Guard repatriates 21 migrants to Cuba

Coast Guard Cutter William Trump crew repatriated 21 Cubans to Cuba after they were interdicted off Key West's coast, Florida, May 24, 2021. A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders to a 16-foot raft with 11 people aboard Tuesday off Marathon. (Coast Guard photo)
