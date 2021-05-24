Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 21 migrants to Cuba

    Coast Guard repatriates 21 migrants to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter William Trump crew repatriated 21 Cubans to Cuba after they were interdicted off Key West's coast, Florida, May 24, 2021. A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders to a 16-foot raft with 11 people aboard Tuesday off Marathon. (Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 13:14
    Photo ID: 6662148
    VIRIN: 210525-G-G0107-1000
    Resolution: 240x320
    Size: 44.84 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 21 migrants to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Repatriation
    REPAT
    Cutter William Trump

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT