    Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates National EMS Week

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    210519-N-ZV473-1043 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 19, 2021) Fire Rescue Team members from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services visit a Child Development Center in Norfolk, Va. as part of Emergency Medical Service (EMS) week. Naval Station Norfolk took part in the 46th annual celebration of EMS week May 17, 2021-May 21, 2021 with community outreach events around the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ Released)

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Fire Department
    EMS Week

