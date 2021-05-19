Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates National EMS Week

210519-N-ZV473-1043 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 19, 2021) Fire Rescue Team members from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services visit a Child Development Center in Norfolk, Va. as part of Emergency Medical Service (EMS) week. Naval Station Norfolk took part in the 46th annual celebration of EMS week May 17, 2021-May 21, 2021 with community outreach events around the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ Released)

