210519-N-ZV473-1043 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 19, 2021) Fire Rescue Team members from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services visit a Child Development Center in Norfolk, Va. as part of Emergency Medical Service (EMS) week. Naval Station Norfolk took part in the 46th annual celebration of EMS week May 17, 2021-May 21, 2021 with community outreach events around the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 08:36
|Photo ID:
|6661664
|VIRIN:
|210519-N-ZV473-1043
|Resolution:
|7240x4827
|Size:
|17.14 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates National EMS Week, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
