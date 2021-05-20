Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Norfolk Gives to the Fisher House Foundation

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Amy Hudek 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    210520-N-RT804-1048 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 20, 2021) Gunners Mate 1st Class Shontae Mims, Aviation Structural Mechanics Safety Equipment 1st Class Renee Drew and Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Christopher Atwood collect donations at a supply drive for the Fisher House Foundation May 20, 2021. Naval Station Norfolk's 1st Class Petty Officer Association collected supplies at the NAVSTA Norfolk Chapel every Thursday throughout the month of May to donate to the Fisher House Foundation. (U.S. Navy photo by Air Traffic Control Airman Amy Hudek/ Released)

    Naval Station Norfolk
    FCPOA
    Fisher House Foundation

