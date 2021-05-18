Mission success at Stolen Cerberus VIII

A 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aircraft sits on a ramp during Operation Stolen Cerberus VIII at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. Operation Stolen Cerberus is a two-week exercise aimed at providing Hellenic armed forces and U.S. military members the opportunity to standardize their efforts in a bi-lateral training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

