A 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aircraft sits on a ramp during Operation Stolen Cerberus VIII at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. Operation Stolen Cerberus is a two-week exercise aimed at providing Hellenic armed forces and U.S. military members the opportunity to standardize their efforts in a bi-lateral training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 07:29
|Photo ID:
|6661553
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-TI641-0027
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission success at Stolen Cerberus VIII, by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission success at Stolen Cerberus VIII
LEAVE A COMMENT