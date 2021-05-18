Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission success at Stolen Cerberus VIII

    Mission success at Stolen Cerberus VIII

    GREECE

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aircraft sits on a ramp during Operation Stolen Cerberus VIII at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. Operation Stolen Cerberus is a two-week exercise aimed at providing Hellenic armed forces and U.S. military members the opportunity to standardize their efforts in a bi-lateral training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 07:29
    Photo ID: 6661553
    VIRIN: 210518-F-TI641-0027
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission success at Stolen Cerberus VIII, by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mission success at Stolen Cerberus VIII

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Interoperability
    C-130J
    Endex
    Elefsina
    Stolen Cerberus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT