    52nd FW F-16s arrive to Kallax AB in support of ACE 21

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, arrive at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 17, 2021. The aircraft will support the Arctic Challenge Exercise 21, during which the U.S., allies and partner nations will exercise the ability to plan, execute and evaluate Large Force Employments in a multinational air operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

