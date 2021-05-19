Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AHA Honors Col. Jason Richter, Federal Health Care Leader

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Richter, 31st Medical Support Squadron commander, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2021. Each year the American Hospital Association Special Achievement Award recognizes a federal health care leader who distinguished themselves through significant or innovative achievements and leadership that has contributed substantially to the mission of the federal health systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AHA Honors Col. Jason Richter, Federal Health Care Leader, by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    AHA
    31FW
    31MDG
    31OMRS

