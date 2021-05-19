U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Richter, 31st Medical Support Squadron commander, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2021. Each year the American Hospital Association Special Achievement Award recognizes a federal health care leader who distinguished themselves through significant or innovative achievements and leadership that has contributed substantially to the mission of the federal health systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 02:36
|Photo ID:
|6661358
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-ZX177-1001
|Resolution:
|7734x5156
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AHA Honors Col. Jason Richter, Federal Health Care Leader, by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT