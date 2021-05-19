AHA Honors Col. Jason Richter, Federal Health Care Leader

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Richter, 31st Medical Support Squadron commander, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2021. Each year the American Hospital Association Special Achievement Award recognizes a federal health care leader who distinguished themselves through significant or innovative achievements and leadership that has contributed substantially to the mission of the federal health systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT