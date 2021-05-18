Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ADAB Goals: TSgt Nqoua Yang

    ADAB Goals: TSgt Nqoua Yang

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Say hello to Tech. Sgt. Nqoua Yang!

    While he's executing the mission, he's also going to be crushing some #ADABGoals.

    - complete 2 college courses w/ a 4.0 gpa

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 00:50
    Photo ID: 6661268
    VIRIN: 210518-F-VZ160-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.75 MB
    Location: AE
    Hometown: OAKDALE, MN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAB Goals: TSgt Nqoua Yang, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    united arab emirates
    afcent
    Deployment
    al dhafra
    ADAB Goals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT