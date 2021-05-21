Chief Petty Officer Danny Williams explains the process to those eagerly awaiting their COVID-19 vaccination.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 16:06
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
This work, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor COVID-19 Pop-up Clinics Aim to Increase Vaccinations among Whidbey Island's TRICARE Community, by Patricia Rose
Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor COVID-19 Pop-up Clinics Aim to Increase Vaccinations among Whidbey Island's TRICARE Community
