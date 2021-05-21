Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor COVID-19 Pop-up Clinics Aim to Increase Vaccinations among Whidbey Island's TRICARE Community

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor COVID-19 Pop-up Clinics Aim to Increase Vaccinations among Whidbey Island's TRICARE Community

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Patricia Rose 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    Chief Petty Officer Danny Williams explains the process to those eagerly awaiting their COVID-19 vaccination.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6660840
    VIRIN: 210521-N-QW572-001
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 1016.63 KB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor COVID-19 Pop-up Clinics Aim to Increase Vaccinations among Whidbey Island's TRICARE Community, by Patricia Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor COVID-19 Pop-up Clinics Aim to Increase Vaccinations among Whidbey Island's TRICARE Community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    healthcare
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT