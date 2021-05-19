Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Don’t Shy Away From the Hard Problems”-- NAVSEA Commander Challenges Naval Sustainment System--Shipyards Workshop to Help Drive On-Time Delivery

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    NAVSEA Commander, Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, speaks to attendees about the importance of consistency and standardization at the weeklong Naval Sustainment System—Shipyards (NSS-SY) workshop at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) May 19. The workshop brought together ship-maintenance experts, or “champions,” from the four public shipyards, along with NAVSEA personnel who oversee the shipyards’ operations.

