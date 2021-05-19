NAVSEA Commander, Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, speaks to attendees about the importance of consistency and standardization at the weeklong Naval Sustainment System—Shipyards (NSS-SY) workshop at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) May 19. The workshop brought together ship-maintenance experts, or “champions,” from the four public shipyards, along with NAVSEA personnel who oversee the shipyards’ operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 14:45
|Photo ID:
|6660660
|VIRIN:
|210519-N-UN268-005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Don’t Shy Away From the Hard Problems”-- NAVSEA Commander Challenges Naval Sustainment System--Shipyards Workshop to Help Drive On-Time Delivery, by Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
