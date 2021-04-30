Airman Angela Hall, 22nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution apprentice, poses for a photo April 29, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. On her way to the airport, Hall had acted without hesitation and was able to save an elderly couple from their smoking car after it crashed into a light pole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Garcia)

