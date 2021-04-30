Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Without hesitation

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Garcia 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Angela Hall, 22nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution apprentice, poses for a photo April 29, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. On her way to the airport, Hall had acted without hesitation and was able to save an elderly couple from their smoking car after it crashed into a light pole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 14:31
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Without hesitation

    LRS
    POL
    saves
    car crash
    achievement medal

