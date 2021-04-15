A photo illustration for use on social media to recognize Armed Forces Day. Armed Forces Day takes place on the third Saturday in May every year to celebrate those who are serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6660606
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-NY200-1001
|Resolution:
|4766x2753
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Day, by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
