U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Off-Site Group Photo

Section Leaders and Commanders join U.S. Army Brigadier General, Kimberly M. Colloton (Front Row Kneeling, Center), Commander of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division and her command team, John Adams (Front Row Kneeling Left), Director of Programs & Business, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division and Command Sergeant Major, Delphin Romani (Front Row Kneeling Right), Command Sergeant Major U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, for a group photo at a command off-site in Winchester, Virginia, 24 May, 2021. Photo by Sherman Hogue, Public Affairs Specialist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division.

