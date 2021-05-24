Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Off-Site Group Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Off-Site Group Photo

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Sherman Hogue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    Section Leaders and Commanders join U.S. Army Brigadier General, Kimberly M. Colloton (Front Row Kneeling, Center), Commander of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division and her command team, John Adams (Front Row Kneeling Left), Director of Programs & Business, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division and Command Sergeant Major, Delphin Romani (Front Row Kneeling Right), Command Sergeant Major U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, for a group photo at a command off-site in Winchester, Virginia, 24 May, 2021. Photo by Sherman Hogue, Public Affairs Specialist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 14:16
    Photo ID: 6660531
    VIRIN: 210524-D-HH537-077
    Resolution: 5201x3380
    Size: 13.02 MB
    Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Off-Site Group Photo, by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    USACE
    Middle East
    Transatlantic Division
    Winchester Virginia

