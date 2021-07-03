Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Eckelbecker - Feature Image

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Eckelbecker poses for a photo in front of the radio studio at American Forces Network Okinawa, Japan, Mar 7, 2021. MC2 Eckelbecker is the DJ and host of the Afternoon Launch where he spreads command information and entertainment throughout the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hugo Delgado)
