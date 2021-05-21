650TH Regional Support Group Individual Weapons Qualification Range

LAS VEGAS-- First Lt. Joshua Cho, 650TH Regional Support Group (RSG) signal officer, and 1st Lt. David Montes, 650TH RSG HHC Commander determine scores for weapon targets during Individual Weapons Qualification at Nellis Ammunition Range for May 2021 Battle Assembly, on Nellis Air Force Base, NV. Individual weapons qualification is an essential task for command mission readiness.

