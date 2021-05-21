Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    650TH Regional Support Group Individual Weapons Qualification Range

    SLOAN, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps 

    650th Regional Support Group

    LAS VEGAS-- First Lt. Joshua Cho, 650TH Regional Support Group (RSG) signal officer, and 1st Lt. David Montes, 650TH RSG HHC Commander determine scores for weapon targets during Individual Weapons Qualification at Nellis Ammunition Range for May 2021 Battle Assembly, on Nellis Air Force Base, NV. Individual weapons qualification is an essential task for command mission readiness.

