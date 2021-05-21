LAS VEGAS-- First Lt. Joshua Cho, 650TH Regional Support Group (RSG) signal officer, and 1st Lt. David Montes, 650TH RSG HHC Commander determine scores for weapon targets during Individual Weapons Qualification at Nellis Ammunition Range for May 2021 Battle Assembly, on Nellis Air Force Base, NV. Individual weapons qualification is an essential task for command mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6659195
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-DT355-729
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|107.35 KB
|Location:
|SLOAN, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 650TH Regional Support Group Individual Weapons Qualification Range, by 1LT Janeen Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
