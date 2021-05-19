International Relations: German Officer and U.S. Soldier Exchange Patches at the Gun Line

GRAFENWÖHR, Germany (19 May, 2021) – German Army Lt. Col. Andre Harzendorf (left), military assistant to the commander of NATO Allied Land Command, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier Jr., shows off the unit patch he received in a patch exchange with U.S. Army Pvt. First Class Jason Wells of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Airborne Brigade Combat Team, during a visit to the gun line as part of Dynamic Front 2021. Wells, who hails from Pensacola, Florida, had a pocket full of patches to exchange with fellow allies during the exercise. LANDCOM is based in Izmir, Turkey and, among other things, is responsible for enabling combat readiness and NATO interoperability in NATO and partner land forces.

Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE