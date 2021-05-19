Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Relations: German Officer and U.S. Soldier Exchange Patches at the Gun Line

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Travis Dettmer 

    NATO-Allied Land Command (LANDCOM)

    GRAFENWÖHR, Germany (19 May, 2021) – German Army Lt. Col. Andre Harzendorf (left), military assistant to the commander of NATO Allied Land Command, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier Jr., shows off the unit patch he received in a patch exchange with U.S. Army Pvt. First Class Jason Wells of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Airborne Brigade Combat Team, during a visit to the gun line as part of Dynamic Front 2021. Wells, who hails from Pensacola, Florida, had a pocket full of patches to exchange with fellow allies during the exercise. LANDCOM is based in Izmir, Turkey and, among other things, is responsible for enabling combat readiness and NATO interoperability in NATO and partner land forces.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Relations: German Officer and U.S. Soldier Exchange Patches at the Gun Line, by LTC Travis Dettmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

