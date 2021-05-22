Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

    ROMANIA

    05.22.2021

    Photo by OR-7 Pia Dunkel 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    CINCU, Romania – US Army First Lieutenant Katie Tenefrancia, platoon leader for the 3rd Platoon ‘C’ 25th Cavalry, is interviewed by Corporal Sebastian Drakeford, assigned to Allied Joint Force Command Naples, during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 in Romania.

    Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.

    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 03:11
    Photo ID: 6658682
    VIRIN: 210522-N-PD249-0016
    Resolution: 6048x4008
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021, by OR-7 Pia Dunkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steadfast Defender 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT