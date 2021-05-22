CINCU, Romania – US Army First Lieutenant Katie Tenefrancia, platoon leader for the 3rd Platoon ‘C’ 25th Cavalry, is interviewed by Corporal Sebastian Drakeford, assigned to Allied Joint Force Command Naples, during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 in Romania.



Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.



NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 03:11 Photo ID: 6658682 VIRIN: 210522-N-PD249-0016 Resolution: 6048x4008 Size: 1.26 MB Location: RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021, by OR-7 Pia Dunkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.