    Demolitions Range

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army SSG Jacob Malasig assigned to Bravo Company "Beast" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, gives a block of instruction on charge placement. It is the mission of Beast Company to familiarize maneuver Companies within the Brigade with explosive breaching operations. In order to build cohesive teams

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 21:25
    Photo ID: 6658658
    VIRIN: 210518-A-NO077-060
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Demolitions Range, by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    DOD
    Sapper
    Combat Engineer
    Army

