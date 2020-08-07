GHWB Onloads Port Side Anchor

200708-N-LX838-1057 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 8, 2020) The portside anchor aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) is raised from dry dock during an anchor onload evolution. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 19:48
|Photo ID:
|6658642
|VIRIN:
|200708-N-LX838-1057
|Resolution:
|5163x2945
|Size:
|856.6 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
