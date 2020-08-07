Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Onloads Port Side Anchor

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Edgar 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    200708-N-LX838-1057 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 8, 2020) The portside anchor aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) is raised from dry dock during an anchor onload evolution. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 19:48
    Photo ID: 6658642
    VIRIN: 200708-N-LX838-1057
    Resolution: 5163x2945
    Size: 856.6 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    TAGS

    dry dock
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    U.S. Navy
    DPIA
    GHWB

