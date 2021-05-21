Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lupburg Bürgmeister receives 7ATC Good Neighbor Award

    Lupburg Bürgmeister receives 7ATC Good Neighbor Award

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Capt. Harold Shorter 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie presents the 7ATC Good Neighbor Award to Lupburg Bürgmeister Manfred Hauser at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany on the 21st of May, 2021. The 7ATC Good Neighbor Award is presented to recognize the relationship between the United States Army Garrisons and their surrounding Bavarian communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 05:45
    Photo ID: 6658104
    VIRIN: 210521-A-OC811-001
    Resolution: 10688x8000
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE 
    Hometown: LUPBURG, BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lupburg Bürgmeister receives 7ATC Good Neighbor Award, by CPT Harold Shorter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Germany

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyeuraf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT