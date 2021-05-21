Lupburg Bürgmeister receives 7ATC Good Neighbor Award

Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie presents the 7ATC Good Neighbor Award to Lupburg Bürgmeister Manfred Hauser at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany on the 21st of May, 2021. The 7ATC Good Neighbor Award is presented to recognize the relationship between the United States Army Garrisons and their surrounding Bavarian communities.

