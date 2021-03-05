U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kaley Gee, the Marine Air Ground Task Force planning specialist chief and training non-commissioned officer with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Command Element, receives a meritorious promotion on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2021. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)
This work, Kaley Gee receives a meritorious promotion to Sergeant, by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
