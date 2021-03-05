Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaley Gee receives a meritorious promotion to Sergeant

    KIN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kaley Gee, the Marine Air Ground Task Force planning specialist chief and training non-commissioned officer with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Command Element, receives a meritorious promotion on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2021. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaley Gee receives a meritorious promotion to Sergeant, by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    Meritorious
    31st MEU
    MAGTF
    S-3

