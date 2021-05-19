U.S. Army 1st Lt. Patricia Mecinas, an operations officer with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, sets up a tactical satellite radio during a Resolute Sentinel 21 veterinary readiness training exercise in Tamarindo, El Salvador, May 19, 2021. Through coordination between U.S. Southern Command, the U.S. Department of State and partner nation governments, a prioritized list of projects were selected based on training objectives to determine those that provide the greatest training benefit while also meeting the medical needs of the host nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 17:08 Photo ID: 6657597 VIRIN: 210519-F-SI788-1003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.71 MB Location: TAMARINDO, SV Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo veterinary service vaccinates cattle in Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.