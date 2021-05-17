U.S. Air Force personnel from the 33rd Fighter Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing participate in flying training operations May 3-14, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Several 173rd FW F-15C Eagles from Kingsley Field, Oregon, visited the Eglin AFB to support the F-35A Lightning II pilot training syllabus. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 13:58
|Photo ID:
|6657107
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-MX664-1002
|Resolution:
|2000x1600
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, When Eagles Meet Lightning, by SrA Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT