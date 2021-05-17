U.S. Air Force personnel from the 33rd Fighter Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing participate in flying training operations May 3-14, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Several 173rd FW F-15C Eagles from Kingsley Field, Oregon, visited the Eglin AFB to support the F-35A Lightning II pilot training syllabus. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 13:58 Photo ID: 6657107 VIRIN: 210517-F-MX664-1002 Resolution: 2000x1600 Size: 1.45 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, When Eagles Meet Lightning, by SrA Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.