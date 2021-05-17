Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    When Eagles Meet Lightning

    When Eagles Meet Lightning

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force personnel from the 33rd Fighter Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing participate in flying training operations May 3-14, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Several 173rd FW F-15C Eagles from Kingsley Field, Oregon, visited the Eglin AFB to support the F-35A Lightning II pilot training syllabus. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 13:58
    Photo ID: 6657107
    VIRIN: 210517-F-MX664-1002
    Resolution: 2000x1600
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: US
    pilot training
    F-35A
    F-15C
    33rd FW
    173rd FW

