    NUWC Division Newport, Howard University sign cooperative research and development agreement

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (center) holds up a signed cooperative research and development agreement during an online meeting with Howard University representatives on May 19, as Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jason Gomez (from left) and Technical Director Ron Vien look on. The agreement will expand areas of collaboration and include student participation in joint research, to develop skills in the next generation of both NUWC Division Newport scientists and Howard University researchers.

    Howard University
    educational partnership agreement
    cooperative research and development agreement
    NUWC Division Newport
    21-29

