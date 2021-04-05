Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cmdr. Jonathan Fay selected as Blue Angels Executive Officer

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (NNS) -- Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff named Cmdr. Jonathan Fay as the incoming executive officer of the 2022 Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 12:07
