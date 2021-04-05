Cmdr. Jonathan Fay selected as Blue Angels Executive Officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (NNS) -- Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff named Cmdr. Jonathan Fay as the incoming executive officer of the 2022 Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels.
Blue Angels Announce 2022 Executive Officer
