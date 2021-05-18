31 LRS meets AK21 supply, demand

Airman 1st Class Robert Day, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store apprentice, takes inventory of materials at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 18, 2021. The 31st LRS consists of four flights covering Fuels Management, Materiel Management, Vehicle Management, and Deployment and Distribution, and exercises like Astral Knight 2021 provides Wyvern Nation with the opportunity to strengthen the communication and capabilities between the U.S., host nations and NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

