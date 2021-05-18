Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 LRS meets AK21 supply, demand

    31 LRS meets AK21 supply, demand

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Robert Day, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store apprentice, takes inventory of materials at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 18, 2021. The 31st LRS consists of four flights covering Fuels Management, Materiel Management, Vehicle Management, and Deployment and Distribution, and exercises like Astral Knight 2021 provides Wyvern Nation with the opportunity to strengthen the communication and capabilities between the U.S., host nations and NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 09:20
    Photo ID: 6656440
    VIRIN: 210518-F-DB163-1015
    Resolution: 5199x3466
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 LRS meets AK21 supply, demand, by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    31 LRS meets AK21 supply, demand

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    31 FW
    31st LRS
    Astral Knight
    AK21
    Astral Knight 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT