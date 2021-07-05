Customs clearance and transportation logisticians (below photo) assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (FLCSI) Site Rota, Spain were recognized with command coins May 5, 2021 by Capt. Andrew Archila, U.S. Naval Hospital Rota commanding officer, for their efforts in importing 11,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the hospital’s patrons at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain.



"I know that the support and effort of this team has helped to save lives,” said Capt. Andrew Archila the hospital’s commanding officer. "What we have been able to do at the hospital would not have been possible without the coordinated efforts of the fleet logistics center”.



NAVSTA Rota is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



Site Rota is one of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella's five logistics sites positioned across Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. Site Rota provides supply chain management, bulk and aviation fueling capability, material handling equipment, contracting, hazardous material management, household goods and vehicle processing and postal operations to fleet, installation and other service components throughout the area of operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 08:50 Photo ID: 6656436 VIRIN: 210510-N-N1901-0001 Resolution: 1275x1650 Size: 680.72 KB Location: ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP recognized in U.S. Navy hospital in Spain, by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.