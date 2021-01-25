Puppet helps deployed Airmen

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Watson, a medical administration officer, uses a puppet he created to talk with deployed Airmen helping them explain what they do and why they serve at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, May 14, 2021. The puppet, named Chauncey, began with an idea just over a year ago and Watson designed and constructed him in his garage and later refined a voice and a personality for him. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

