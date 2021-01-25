U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Watson, a medical administration officer, uses a puppet he created to talk with deployed Airmen helping them explain what they do and why they serve at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, May 14, 2021. The puppet, named Chauncey, began with an idea just over a year ago and Watson designed and constructed him in his garage and later refined a voice and a personality for him. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 02:51
|Photo ID:
|6656079
|VIRIN:
|210507-Z-NJ935-0001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Puppet helps deployed Airmen, by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deployed 332nd AEW Airman helps kids understand mom’s and dad’s deployments
