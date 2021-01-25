Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puppet helps deployed Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Watson, a medical administration officer, uses a puppet he created to talk with deployed Airmen helping them explain what they do and why they serve at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, May 14, 2021. The puppet, named Chauncey, began with an idea just over a year ago and Watson designed and constructed him in his garage and later refined a voice and a personality for him. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

