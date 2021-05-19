Dean Mizukami, Gabe Sasaki, and Jared Nakamura, Navy Federal Fire Department first responders, finish their night shift at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 19, 2021. The Navy Federal Fire Department is a JBPHH unit that encompasses sailors, airmen, and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 22:36 Photo ID: 6655913 VIRIN: 210519-F-DT029-0023 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 7.41 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EMS Week, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.