    EMS Week

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Dean Mizukami, Gabe Sasaki, and Jared Nakamura, Navy Federal Fire Department first responders, finish their night shift at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 19, 2021. The Navy Federal Fire Department is a JBPHH unit that encompasses sailors, airmen, and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EMS Week, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    15th Wing
    EMS Week
    Navy Federal Fire Department

