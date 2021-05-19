Dean Mizukami, Gabe Sasaki, and Jared Nakamura, Navy Federal Fire Department first responders, finish their night shift at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 19, 2021. The Navy Federal Fire Department is a JBPHH unit that encompasses sailors, airmen, and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 22:36
|Photo ID:
|6655913
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-DT029-0023
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EMS Week, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
