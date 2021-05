Navy Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (NJROTC) members from Norview High School and United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) members from the Hampton Roads area engage with Coast Guard members through the Cadet Mentorship Assistance Program’s (CMAP) kick-off event held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, Va. on May 17th, 2021.

U.S. Coast Guard photos by Seaman Kate Kilroy

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 19:31 Photo ID: 6655549 VIRIN: 210517-G-NJ244-468 Resolution: 3936x2216 Size: 5.13 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadet Mentorship Assistance Program holds kick-off event at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, by SN Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.