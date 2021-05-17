Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet Mentorship Assistance Program holds kick-off event at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Navy Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (NJROTC) members from Norview High School and United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) members from the Hampton Roads area engage with Coast Guard members through the Cadet Mentorship Assistance Program’s (CMAP) kick-off event held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, Va. on May 17th, 2021.
    U.S. Coast Guard photos by Seaman Kate Kilroy

