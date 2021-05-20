Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID dedicates Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe Garden

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division dedicates the Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe Garden, to honor the Silver Star Medal recipient for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty, Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 20, 2021. Members of the Cashe family joined the 3rd ID command team for the ceremony and unveiling of the Cashe Garden sign. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Savannah Roy)

    3rd infantry division
    alwyn Cashe

