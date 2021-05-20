The 3rd Infantry Division dedicates the Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe Garden, to honor the Silver Star Medal recipient for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty, Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 20, 2021. Members of the Cashe family joined the 3rd ID command team for the ceremony and unveiling of the Cashe Garden sign. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Savannah Roy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 19:20 Photo ID: 6655485 VIRIN: 210520-A-CE555-1312 Resolution: 5342x3561 Size: 10.2 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd ID dedicates Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe Garden, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.