Navy Diver First Class (ND1) Aaron Gruber, of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Littoral Dive Unit, has been selected as the Navy Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2019 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 13:19 Photo ID: 6654353 VIRIN: 190429-N-FX457-036 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 560.9 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIWC Pacific ND1 Aaron Gruber Named U.S. Navy Shore Sailor of the Year, by Elisha Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.