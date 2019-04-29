Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Pacific ND1 Aaron Gruber Named U.S. Navy Shore Sailor of the Year

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2019

    Photo by Elisha Gamboa 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Navy Diver First Class (ND1) Aaron Gruber, of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Littoral Dive Unit, has been selected as the Navy Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020.

