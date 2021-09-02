Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSEA NEXTGEN: Justin Smith

    NAVSEA NEXTGEN: Justin Smith

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Aldo Anderson 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Advanced Planning and Contract Specification Branch (Code 222) Engineering Technician Justin Smith is one of five individuals from Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) selected for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Next Generation of Leadership (NextGen) Program, which offers participants the chance to learn about leadership throughout several different initiatives for a year.

    NAVSEA NEXTGEN: Justin Smith

    NAVSEA
    Leadership Training
    NNSY
    NAVSEA NextGen

