NAVSEA NEXTGEN: Justin Smith

Advanced Planning and Contract Specification Branch (Code 222) Engineering Technician Justin Smith is one of five individuals from Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) selected for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Next Generation of Leadership (NextGen) Program, which offers participants the chance to learn about leadership throughout several different initiatives for a year.

