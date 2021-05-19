Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. 'Beags' Beagle Jr. and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier respond to questions from viewers during the May 13 virtual town hall event. The town hall covered recent and upcoming changes to COVID-19 safety procedures. (Screenshot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 10:12 Photo ID: 6653791 VIRIN: 210520-A-A4507-001 Resolution: 3000x1688 Size: 513.06 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210520-A-A4507-001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.