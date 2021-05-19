Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210520-A-A4507-001

    210520-A-A4507-001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. 'Beags' Beagle Jr. and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier respond to questions from viewers during the May 13 virtual town hall event. The town hall covered recent and upcoming changes to COVID-19 safety procedures. (Screenshot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 10:12
    Photo ID: 6653791
    VIRIN: 210520-A-A4507-001
    Resolution: 3000x1688
    Size: 513.06 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210520-A-A4507-001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    In-person graduations set to expand over summer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Beagle
    COVID-19
    TRADOCplus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT