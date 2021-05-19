Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. 'Beags' Beagle Jr. and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier respond to questions from viewers during the May 13 virtual town hall event. The town hall covered recent and upcoming changes to COVID-19 safety procedures. (Screenshot)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 10:12
|Photo ID:
|6653791
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-A4507-001
|Resolution:
|3000x1688
|Size:
|513.06 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210520-A-A4507-001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
In-person graduations set to expand over summer
LEAVE A COMMENT