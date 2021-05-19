Let's give Airman 1st Class Diamond Bonner from the 81st Dental Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Bonner has supported eight residents during the care of 900 patients, ultimately saving the 81st Medical Group $1.7 million in referral costs. In addition, she augmented the dental clinic records and reception section and reviewed 112 patient charts to ensure that the clinic was prepped for the Unit Effectiveness Inspection. Her efforts created a safer environment for the patients and enhanced the efforts in Trusted Care. Bonner is an incredible asset to the Air Force and the 81st MDG and we are honored that she is part of our family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

