    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Airman 1st Class Diamond Bonner from the 81st Dental Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Bonner has supported eight residents during the care of 900 patients, ultimately saving the 81st Medical Group $1.7 million in referral costs. In addition, she augmented the dental clinic records and reception section and reviewed 112 patient charts to ensure that the clinic was prepped for the Unit Effectiveness Inspection. Her efforts created a safer environment for the patients and enhanced the efforts in Trusted Care. Bonner is an incredible asset to the Air Force and the 81st MDG and we are honored that she is part of our family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 10:06
    Photo ID: 6653780
    VIRIN: 210519-F-BD983-0004
    Resolution: 3973x2622
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

