During an exercise scenario, a U.S. Air Force 86th Security Forces Squadron patrol intercepts “unauthorized personnel” on the airfield during Exercise Operation Varsity 21-2 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2021. Security Forces Airmen monitor the flightline to protect personnel, aircraft and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 03:46 Photo ID: 6653368 VIRIN: 210518-F-WY074-0017 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 486.85 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nothing gets past Defenders during OV 21-2, by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.