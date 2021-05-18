Exercise players approach the airfield during Exercise Operation Varsity 21-2 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2021. As part of a training scenario, 86th Security Forces Squadron Airmen on patrol engaged with the “unauthorized personnel” to ensure the safety of the flightline. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 03:46
|Photo ID:
|6653367
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-WY074-0010
|Resolution:
|4174x2348
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nothing gets past Defenders during OV 21-2, by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
