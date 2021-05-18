Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nothing gets past Defenders during OV 21-2

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Exercise players approach the airfield during Exercise Operation Varsity 21-2 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2021. As part of a training scenario, 86th Security Forces Squadron Airmen on patrol engaged with the “unauthorized personnel” to ensure the safety of the flightline. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 03:46
    Photo ID: 6653367
    VIRIN: 210518-F-WY074-0010
    Resolution: 4174x2348
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    TAGS

    Airfield
    MOPP
    Security Forces
    Exercise
    Training
    Exercise Operation Varsity

