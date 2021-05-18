Exercise players approach the airfield during Exercise Operation Varsity 21-2 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2021. As part of a training scenario, 86th Security Forces Squadron Airmen on patrol engaged with the “unauthorized personnel” to ensure the safety of the flightline. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 03:46 Photo ID: 6653367 VIRIN: 210518-F-WY074-0010 Resolution: 4174x2348 Size: 2.52 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nothing gets past Defenders during OV 21-2, by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.