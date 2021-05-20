ASD Misawa 2021 SAPR Spirirt Award

210520-N-RC734-1011



MISAWA, Japan (May 20, 2021) - Logistics Specialist 1st Class Agnes Adebisi, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Daniela Arias, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Putra Nagara and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Baba Kakaye, Sexual Assault Unit Victim Advocates, assigned to Aviation Support Division (ASD) Misawa display the 2021 Naval Air Facility Misawa Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Spirit Award. The SAPR Spirit Award is presented to the command that show the most engagement and displays the most impressive SAPR outreach table during April, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. ASD provides ready for issue aviation material to organizational and intermediate level maintenance activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

