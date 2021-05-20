Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASD Misawa 2021 SAPR Spirirt Award

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210520-N-RC734-1011

    MISAWA, Japan (May 20, 2021) - Logistics Specialist 1st Class Agnes Adebisi, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Daniela Arias, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Putra Nagara and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Baba Kakaye, Sexual Assault Unit Victim Advocates, assigned to Aviation Support Division (ASD) Misawa display the 2021 Naval Air Facility Misawa Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Spirit Award. The SAPR Spirit Award is presented to the command that show the most engagement and displays the most impressive SAPR outreach table during April, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. ASD provides ready for issue aviation material to organizational and intermediate level maintenance activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 03:30
    Photo ID: 6653347
    VIRIN: 210520-N-RC734-1011
    Resolution: 3543x2359
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASD Misawa 2021 SAPR Spirirt Award, by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    ASD Misawa
    SAAPM

